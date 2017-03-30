Case of Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault adjourned until May
The case of a Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger has been adjourned until May.
Seyed Mirsaeid-Ghazi’s lawyer, Luke Craggs, appeared on his behalf in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday, and a pretrial conference was set for May 5.
A hearing to set a date for his trial was scheduled for May 9.
Police allege that on Oct. 23, 2015, Mirsaeid-Ghazi picked up a 21-year-old woman that he had driven in his taxi on previous occasions.
Investigators say that while driving, the man touched the woman in a sexual manner without her consent before dropping her off at her requested destination in Halifax.
He was arrested last April for sexual assault and released on conditions to have no female passengers in his vehicle and no passengers in the front seat while working.
