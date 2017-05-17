Man potentially seriously injured after bricks fall from Danforth building

A man suffered potentially serious injuries after about 100 bricks fell from a Danforth Village building on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police received the call around 6:30 p.m. to the hazard situation at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue near Main Street.

Constable Jennifer Sidhu told AM640 there was a partial collapse of the building, with debris falling onto a patio and sidewalk beneath.

“A man was hit by an awning and multiple bricks in that area. At the time, the restaurant did have customers in there and they also evacuated the building.”

HAZARD: Main St and Danforth Ave area – bricks fallen off the front of a building. Road Closures: Danforth Ave closed E/B at Chisholm Ave — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 17, 2017

The area was temporarily blocked off by Toronto police and fire crews.

“They were able to obtain an aerial truck in order to pick up the bricks and remove them,” Sidhu said.

Paramedics told AM640 the man suffered potentially serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.