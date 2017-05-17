Penticton Vees soar to RBC Cup semifinal
With a convincing 4-0 win over the Trenton Golden Hawks Wednesday afternoon, the Penticton Vees have punched their ticket to the the RBC Cup semifinals.
The Vees started off the tournament with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Western Canada Cup-winning Brooks Bandits. They bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory over the host Cobourg Cougars.
Captain Nicholas Jones led the charge for the Vees with a goal and two assists.
Penticton will take on the Cobras de Terrebonne from Quebec in the semifinals Thursday at 12:30 p.m. PST. The undefeated Brooks Bandits and Cobourg Cougars will face off in the other semifinal matchup, which is underway Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
There is another pair of semifinal games Saturday. The RBC Cup championship final hits the ice Sunday.
