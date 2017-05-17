Penticton Vees soar to RBC Cup semifinal

With a convincing 4-0 win over the Trenton Golden Hawks Wednesday afternoon, the Penticton Vees have punched their ticket to the the RBC Cup semifinals.

The Vees win 4-0 and in the process punch their tickets for Semifinal Saturday, and eliminate the @OJHLGoldenHawks from contention. pic.twitter.com/InWo3GdqM4 — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) May 17, 2017

The Vees started off the tournament with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Western Canada Cup-winning Brooks Bandits. They bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory over the host Cobourg Cougars.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees earn first win at RBC Cup

Captain Nicholas Jones led the charge for the Vees with a goal and two assists.

The Penticton win means the four semifinalists are set … final positions to be decided Thursday. #RBCCup pic.twitter.com/Es4YXht3L8 — RBC Cup (@HC_RBCCup) May 17, 2017

Penticton will take on the Cobras de Terrebonne from Quebec in the semifinals Thursday at 12:30 p.m. PST. The undefeated Brooks Bandits and Cobourg Cougars will face off in the other semifinal matchup, which is underway Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

There is another pair of semifinal games Saturday. The RBC Cup championship final hits the ice Sunday.