May 17, 2017 8:11 pm

Penticton Vees soar to RBC Cup semifinal

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Credit: RBC Cup
With a convincing 4-0 win over the Trenton Golden Hawks Wednesday afternoon, the Penticton Vees have punched their ticket to the the RBC Cup semifinals.

The Vees started off the tournament with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Western Canada Cup-winning Brooks Bandits. They bounced back with a 3-2 overtime victory over the host Cobourg Cougars.

Captain Nicholas Jones led the charge for the Vees with a goal and two assists.

Penticton will take on the Cobras de Terrebonne from Quebec in the semifinals Thursday at 12:30 p.m. PST. The undefeated Brooks Bandits and Cobourg Cougars will face off in the other semifinal matchup, which is underway Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

There is another pair of semifinal games Saturday. The RBC Cup championship final hits the ice Sunday.
