Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

More seasonal days are ahead with temperatures in the upper teens or low twenties with sun, cloud and a small risk of showers.

All signs still point to a summer-like upper ridge building in this weekend. We are expecting daytime highs in the mid to upper 20’s starting Sunday until at least the middle of next week!

Thursday’s daytime high range: 15 to 22C

~ Duane/Wesla