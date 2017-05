A crash has closed Highway 6 ten kilometers east of Lumby. The highway is expected to stay closed until 5 p.m.

CLOSED – #BCHwy6 10km east of #LumbyBC due to collision. Small traffic detour on Creighton Valley Road. ETO 5:00pm. https://t.co/j95vgfGOu3 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 17, 2017

Lumby RCMP members are on scene. There’s no word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

More to come.