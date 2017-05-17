Mother Nature treating London area to summer preview Wednesday

We’re still over a month away from the official start of summer, but the London region is being treated Wednesday to a taste of the sizzling season ahead.

More spring-like conditions will return for the long weekend but we’re expecting lots of sunshine Wednesday with a high of 28 C, feeling closer to 33 with the humidity.

That’s well above the normal high of 20 C for the day.

The month of May has so far only featured a few days at or above the season average and over 65 millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson said after Wednesday, we can expect those seasonal conditions heading into Victoria Day.

“Temperatures do remain on the warm side for both Thursday and Friday, highs of 25 expected, but then we do settle back for the holiday weekend to more seasonal temperatures and again the chance of showers, especially on Sunday.”

We are expecting sunshine on Saturday and holiday Monday, with the daytime high expected to hit 20 C both days.

As for June, Coulson said their models indicate it will be pretty seasonal and not nearly as damp and cool as the first half of May.

Summer officially arrives on June 21.