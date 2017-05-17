Canada
May 17, 2017 5:46 am
Updated: May 17, 2017 5:59 am

Portion of Bay St. in Yorkville closed due to falling glass

A section of Bay St. in Yorkville is closed to traffic due to falling glass on May 17, 2017.

A portion of Bay Street in Yorkville remains closed as a result of falling glass late Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported to police just before 11 p.m. near the area of Yonge Street and Yorkville.

Police said glass fell onto a portion of Bay Street between Cumberland Street and Scollard Street. No injuries were reported.

Road closures are still in effect in the area and pedestrian traffic is also restricted.

Global News