Portion of Bay St. in Yorkville closed due to falling glass
A A
A portion of Bay Street in Yorkville remains closed as a result of falling glass late Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported to police just before 11 p.m. near the area of Yonge Street and Yorkville.
Police said glass fell onto a portion of Bay Street between Cumberland Street and Scollard Street. No injuries were reported.
Road closures are still in effect in the area and pedestrian traffic is also restricted.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.