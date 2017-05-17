Police to honour Edmontonians who stepped up to help stop crimes and prevent tragedy

A number of Edmontonians who have demonstrated bravery and a sense of civic duty will be honoured at a ceremony hosted by the Edmonton Police Service in Northlands’ Expo Centre on Wednesday.

Griffen Annett is among those who will be acknowledged for his actions.

Last August, Annett was playing Pokemon Go near the University of Alberta late one night when he and two people with him heard something disturbing nearby and leapt into action to prevent what he believes was an attempted sexual assault.

Griffen Annett was playing @PokemonGoApp at @UAlberta when he heard a woman screaming. What he did next was brave. His story at 11. #yeg pic.twitter.com/euBOja4aDs — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) May 17, 2017

“We heard a scream from the bushes on the other side of the street,” he said. “After we hear a third scream, I rush in here and see her lying on the ground in stress. As I come through the bushes the individual gets up and flees. My immediate reaction is to go and help her out.

“We got to it before he could actually do any physical harm to her.”

Annett said “being recognized for it is a humbling experience for sure” but added that he hopes others would do the same thing he did.

In addition to Annett, Nicola Scott-Fedorow and Crystal Lambert will also receive awards for their actions taken that night.

Darryl Baars and his daughter Brandee are being recognized for a different act of bravery. One night in April 2016, they were driving across an overpass together when they noticed a distraught woman on the other side of the bridge’s railing.

Darryl said he pulled a U-turn and the pair hopped over the barrier and grabbed the woman.

“She told me she just couldn’t do it anymore,” Brandee said Tuesday night. “She just wanted to go. She was done.

“I just told her she could do it. She has so much to look forward to.”

Darryl said he and his daughter were able to safely bring her over the railing and police arrived.

“I hope she’s happy, healthy,” Brandee said. “I hope she’s living life.”

“It made me and my daughter feel really proud that we were able to help somebody.”

Other Edmontonians who will receive awardsinclude Lorena Barkwell and Gregory Szitowski.

They took action at a local pub in May 2015 where police said “a man suddenly lunged at an elderly male sitting at a VLT machine” before dragging him to the floor.

Also being honoured are Ryan Brewster, Bradley Chalmers, Benjamin Sacks, Neal Seifeddine, and John Wajaras. On Oct. 24, 2016, police said the five strangers helped Joann Christou, a woman trapped inside a burning vehicle after it was hit by another vehicle. Christou did not survive. Const. Sasa Novakovic also helped the woman and will receive a Bravery Commendation at the EPS Recognition Ceremony.

The Edmonton Police Commission Citizen Awards will be given out at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

-With files from Sarah Kraus.