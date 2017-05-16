Environment
May 16, 2017 5:13 pm
Updated: May 16, 2017 5:25 pm

Protective work underway in preparation for potential Okanagan Lake flooding

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
Crews are working Tuesday in some low-lying areas of the central Okanagan on flood protection measures as Okanagan Lake continues to rise.

Based on a survey of waterfront properties, bladder dams, gabion barriers and sandbags are being placed at high-risk locations.

Kelly Hayes reports on the installation of a bladder dam at Pritchard Park in West Kelowna and on the water mark where officials predict the lake will rise to.

