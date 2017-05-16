Protective work underway in preparation for potential Okanagan Lake flooding
Crews are working Tuesday in some low-lying areas of the central Okanagan on flood protection measures as Okanagan Lake continues to rise.
Based on a survey of waterfront properties, bladder dams, gabion barriers and sandbags are being placed at high-risk locations.
Kelly Hayes reports on the installation of a bladder dam at Pritchard Park in West Kelowna and on the water mark where officials predict the lake will rise to.
