Protective work underway in preparation for potential Okanagan Lake flooding

Crews are working Tuesday in some low-lying areas of the central Okanagan on flood protection measures as Okanagan Lake continues to rise.

Based on a survey of waterfront properties, bladder dams, gabion barriers and sandbags are being placed at high-risk locations.

Kelly Hayes reports on the installation of a bladder dam at Pritchard Park in West Kelowna and on the water mark where officials predict the lake will rise to.