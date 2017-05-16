Hamilton Police launch new sexual assault online reporting system

Hamilton Police have launched a new online reporting system for victims of sexual assault.

The initiative is geared toward victims who do not want a uniform patrol response and would prefer that an investigator call them back directly.

Police are calling it a “non-emergency option” that can be accessed through the Hamilton Police website.

Police say a detective will begin investigating the sexual assault within seven days of an online report being received.

In 2016, the Hamilton Police Service says it received 545 reported incidents of sexual assault and in approximately 83 percent of these cases, the victim knew the offender.

Police add the number of reported incidents of sexual assault continues to rise, with an approximate 33 percent increase between 2011 and 2016.

“The option of online reporting for sexual assault crimes is another step forward in helping victims of sexual assault access the legal system in a way that may be far more comfortable for them. Having multiple ways to access the system speaks to each person’s unique needs following a sexual assault and provides someone with a variety of options to access assistance,” said Diana Tikasz, coordinator of the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at Hamilton Health Sciences.

“Online reporting creates an exciting new option for survivors to connect with police, one that may lessen barriers for those contemplating that initial contact. We look forward to seeing how this innovative system will work in our community,” said Lenore Lukasik-Foss, director of Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton and Area (SACHA).

Police have also released a list of things sexual assault victims can do to preserve evidence while they consider making a police report: