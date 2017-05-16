Two-thirds of area residents support an Olympic bid by Calgary: survey     

Preliminary results have been released from a survey around support for an Olympic bid in Calgary.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) was measuring public opinions over a potential bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and according to their results most area residents support Calgary putting its name in to host the Winter Games.

In a release Tuesday, the CBEC said it will make a final recommendation to Calgary City Council on July 24, 2017.

Early results were shared publicly Tuesday morning, and according to the CBEC, 64 per cent of people asked would support a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The majority of people asked believe a bid would have an economic benefit regardless of whether it was successful.

The CBEC survey showed more than 70 per cent of respondents would like to see some money invested in existing ’88 legacy facilities and said there is value beyond just sport in facilities like the ones we have.

More than two-thirds of respondents said they would be proud if Calgary submitted a bid, and believe a bid would be a boost after some “tough times.” Conversely, 39 per cent of respondents believe “the money that might be put towards the 2026 Games would be better spent on other things.”

Around one-third of respondents expressed concern over a disruption to local transit services and social services if the bid is successful and Calgary hosts the 2026 Games.

Support for a bid proved to be higher among respondents under 55 years of age who had lived in the Calgary area for less than 20 years. Residents in Banff showed the highest level of support among the areas surveyed.

The CBEC survey was conducted between March 6 to 19, 2017 by Stone-Olafson. Almost 2,000 respondents from Calgary, Canmore, Banff and Cochrane were surveyed via telephone and online.