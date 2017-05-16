Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, May 16

Happy Tuesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 16.



President Donald Trump shares classified information with Russians

How is intelligence shared? What’s the protocol? Marcus Kolga, communications strategist, foreign policy expert, a Senior Fellow at the MacDonald-Laurier Institute and publisher of upnorth.eu, discusses.



It’s Canada Road Safety Week

Sgt. Brett Moore, Traffic Services at Toronto Police Services, tells us all about it.

View link »

Is this kind of case a big concern to parents or a rare scenario? Dr. Brett Belchetz, Toronto Emergency Room Physician & Health Policy Expert, discusses. View link »



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.