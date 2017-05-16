Environment
May 16, 2017 12:32 pm

It’s again safe to consume tap water in greater Vernon

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Boil water advisory lifted for Vernon and surrounding area.

Residents of Vernon and the surrounding area no longer have to boil their tap water before drinking it.

Greater Vernon Water and Interior Health have rescinded the boil water notice that was imposed May 8th.

Testing shows the Duteau Creek water supply has returned to a “good” rating after it was compromised by heavy rain and snow melt-water.

Residents were cautioned to boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to wash fruits and vegetables or brushing teeth.

GVW has turned off the water supply from Kalamalka Lake until turbidity levels improve.

