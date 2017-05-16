Entertainment
Elle King reveals she secretly got married, confirms split

By Brent Furdyk via ETCanada.com

Andrew Ferguson and singer Elle King were secretly married 3 weeks after they met.

Keystone Press via ZUMA Press/ET Canada
Exes and Ohs indeed!

Last month, Elle King issued some cryptic social media posts indicating that she had broken up with fiance Andrew Ferguson.

That appeared to be confirmed after a subsequent Instagram post in which she was enjoying a concert on the night that she and Ferguson were supposed to get married.

Now, King is revealing the reason behind all the deception: she and Ferguson were already married, and were on their way to splitting up as the date of their public (and, apparently, fake) wedding loomed.

“We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life,” King shares on Instagram.

“My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves,” she adds.

“Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time,” she writes in conclusion. “Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.”

King and Ferguson met in February 2016, and even appeared together on an episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress that aired in March 2017.

“We met in London in the lobby of my hotel, and it was like we had known each other for 10 years,” King said on Say Yes to the Dress. “We hung out all night, it was my last day in London, and he was like, ‘You can’t go home.’ And I didn’t get on my flight, and I stayed in London. Two days later, he quit his job and moved to America.”

