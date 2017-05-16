Car crashes into Marigold Restaurant on St. Mary’s Road

Traffic heading into downtown Winnipeg on St. Mary’s Road is crawling after a two vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., two vehicles crashed on St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Avenue. One vehicle hit the Marigold Restaurant and the other hit a median.

A light standard is also knocked down and there is debris all over the road.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if anyone was injured.

Northbound St. Mary’s Avenue is blocked and there are huge traffic delays.