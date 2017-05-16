Traffic
May 16, 2017 9:04 am
Updated: May 16, 2017 9:22 am

Car crashes into Marigold Restaurant on St. Mary’s Road

WATCH: Traffic is backed up on northbound St. Mary's Road after a two vehicle collision sent a van into a restaurant Tuesday morning.

Traffic heading into downtown Winnipeg on St. Mary’s Road is crawling after a two vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., two vehicles crashed on St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Avenue. One vehicle hit the Marigold Restaurant and the other hit a median.

A light standard is also knocked down and there is debris all over the road.

Emergency crews on scene on St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Avenue after a car crashed into Marigold Restaurant Tuesday morning.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if anyone was injured.

Northbound St. Mary’s Avenue is blocked and there are huge traffic delays.

