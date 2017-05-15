Exception in new bill could see freeze in Manitoba minimum wage during recessions

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is planning to raise the province’s minimum wage every year along with the rate of inflation.

A bill now before the legislature would see the minimum wage increased every Oct. 1 to match the increase in the consumer price index as measured by Statistics Canada.

The idea is similar to approaches in other provinces such as New Brunswick.

The proposed law contains an exception, however — the government could freeze the minimum wage in the event of a recession or economic downturn.

Manitoba’s minimum wage is $11 an hour and was frozen by the Tories last year after they won the provincial election.

Some poverty-rights groups have called for a $15 hourly minimum, while business groups have said a steep increase could result in job losses.