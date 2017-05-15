A sinking barge in Okanagan Lake is impeding traffic into the Vernon Yacht Club.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services got a call on Sunday afternoon of an overturned crane in the lake.

When crews arrived, they discovered a barge with a large, tipped over pile driver on top taking on water.

The vessel is about 300 feet off shore at Paddlewheel Park.

It’s not clear what authorities plan to do with the sinking barge.

There are unconfirmed reports of fuel on board.

The Ministry of Environment, the Coast Guard and Transport Canada have all been notified.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services says the owner of the barge has also been contacted.