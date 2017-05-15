Government of Saskatchewan victim of ‘malicious’ cyber-attack

The Government of Saskatchewan has fallen victim to a malicious cyber-attack that is causing outages on Saskatchewan.ca.

This is happening while wannacrypt (AKA WannaCry) ransomware has impacted organizations in over 150 countries over the past four days.

WannaCry locks computers and associated devices on the same network. The program forces users to pay a ransom in order to get the files back, while threatening to delete the files.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about ‘WannaCry’ ransomware cyberattack

A government official said that it has not been determined if WannaCry is the malware impacting computer systems.

The province reports that the malicious attack is flooding their network, causing sporadic outages on the Saskatchewan.ca website and is causing other system-related-issues.

The province says they are actively using all available tools and consulting with security experts.

Central Services deputy minister Richard Murray will be speaking with members of the media at noon to provide an update on the situation.

More to come…