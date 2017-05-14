World
May 14, 2017 2:44 pm
Updated: May 14, 2017 3:29 pm

UN Security council to hold urgent meeting on North Korea missile test

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on This Week with George Stephanopolous that the U.S. has been working closely with North Korea's ally China, and also raised the possibility of new sanctions against North Korea.

The U.N. Security Council will hold urgent consultations on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Uruguay holds the council presidency this month and its U.N. Mission said Sunday the closed consultations will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on ABC television’s George Stephanopolous show Sunday that the U.S. has been working well with China, Pyongyang’s closest ally, and she raised the possibility of new sanctions against North Korea including on oil imports.

The Security Council has adopted six increasingly tougher sanctions resolutions against North Korea.

WATCH: North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday from a region near its west coast that flew 430 miles, South Korea’s military said. This just days after a new leader took office in the South pledging to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang. Havovi Cooper reports. 

