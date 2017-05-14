Jamie Baillie says PC’s would improve mental health services, ease doctor shortage
Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie said Sunday that the health care system in Cape Breton is in crisis, with more than 10,000 people in the region without a family doctor.
“This system is broken and the people of Cape Breton deserve better than the inaction of the Liberals,” Baillie said in a news release.
If elected, Baillie said he would invest $13.5 million to bring more doctors to under-serviced areas, double the tuition relief program to keep new family doctors in Nova Scotia and recognize the credentials for Canadians who study medicine abroad.
Baillie also wants to invest $39.7 million in the mental health system.
He said a Progressive Conservative government would establish Mental Health Crisis Response Centres to divert people undergoing a mental health crisis from emergency rooms to a facility which would be staffed by trained mental health professionals.
Baillie also said he wants to provide all students with access to in-school mental health services, expand mental health courts across Nova Scotia and added that he will create a $250 direct tax rebate for people who rely on a psychiatric service dog.
