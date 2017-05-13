Traffic
Boy injured after vehicle crashes through Calgary storefront

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A car crashed through the storefront of Frilly Lilly boutique on Shawville Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

Global News
A young boy was injured after a vehicle crashed through the storefront of Frilly Lilly boutique on Shawville Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

Calgary police received a call at around noon, that a vehicle had driven through the front of the shop.

A young boy was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered a suspected broken leg as well as lacerations.

The driver of the white Cadillac SUV was reportedly uninjured in the incident.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, and the fire department is also on scene to assess the structural damage to the building.

