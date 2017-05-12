Landing gear failure cause for crash at Victoria airport; no reported injuries

The main runway at Victoria International Airport is closed after a privately-owned single-engine plane crashed Friday afternoon.

There were three people on board when the crash occurred on the airport’s main runway. Airport officials said no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the crash was due to landing gear failure and the airport’s emergency team, which included airport fire, North Saanich fire, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP all responded.

The Transportation Safety Board has cleared the single-engine aircraft to be moved and crews are working on getting it towed.

Due to the incident the main runway is currently closed but the two crosswind runways are open.