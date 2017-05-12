West Kelowna offering free bulk water; flood preparations still underway

Free bulk water is now available for West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents under a boil water advisory.

Residents can pick it up at the bulk filling stations at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

“The three systems have been experiencing above normal turbidity, due to rapid seasonal runoff over the past week,” communications supervisor Kirsten Jones said. “The offer of free water via the bulk station has been extended as a courtesy to all City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents.”

If you want to pick up water, it’s up to you to bring containers and hoses if needed.

West Kelowna residents are still preparing in the event more flooding is to come.

Sandbagging is still underway throughout parts of West Kelowna, including along McDougall Creek in the Hitchner Road area, which is notorious for flooding.

The creek was reinforced in the last year and at this point, appears to be holding steady.