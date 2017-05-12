Suspicious downtown package shuts down traffic, forces evacuation

WINNIPEG – Police have shut down a busy section of downtown after reports of a suspicious package.

Officers tell Global News they were called to the scene near Portage Avenue and Garry St. around 12:25 p.m. about a suspicious package. The bomb unit is en route.

It appears officers are focusing their attention on a bag on top of a garbage bin.

The incident has forced the evacuation of the main floor of the Vital Statistics building at 254 Portage Ave.

Traffic has been shut down on Portage Avenue at Garry in both directions and southbound Garry from Ellice Ave. to Graham Ave.

More to come