Trump reignites feud with Rosie O’Donnell, says they agree on James Comey firing

As a firestorm rages in Washington, DC, over President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey — which Trump denies is in any way connected to the ongoing FBI investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia — Trump felt the need to reignite his long-simmering feud with Rosie O’Donnell in an attempt to make his point.

With phrases like “Watergate” and “obstruction of justice” increasingly being used to describe Comey’s controversial firing, Trump has been trying to justify Comey’s firing by taking to Twitter to dredge up tweets from Democrats who felt the former FBI director should have been dumped over his handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails in the days leading up to the 2016 election, which Clinton believes cost her the presidency.

One of these tweets came from O’Donnell, with Trump citing her December 2016 tweet to “Fire Comey” by writing to his nemesis: “We finally agree on something Rosie.”

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

According to Jesse Rodriguez, senior producer on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, this led O’Donnell to send a text to Nicolle Wallace, telling her former co-host on “The View”: “It’s a clear indication of his seriously declining mental health… this is no joke.”

.@Rosie just texted @NicolleDWallace and told her "It's a clear indication of his seriously declining mental health.. this is no joke" https://t.co/BOPuTnSOdb — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 11, 2017

Shortly thereafter, O’Donnell issued a few tweets of her own, including a photo of a hammerhead shark in the ocean in front of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, writing that the shark had been swimming next to her boat for 10 minutes.

In a subsequent tweet, she added: “He shoulda been fired when he threw the election – we see his motives now – TRUMP IS DONE 4 good.”

@NicoleWallace11 – he shoulda been fired when he threw the election – we see his motives now – TRUMP IS DONE 4 good ❤ pic.twitter.com/U8AMng5Z05 — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

But she wasn’t done yet, and sent Trump a direct reply to his earlier tweet. “U don’t even realize the kind of trouble u r in – Comey’s people believe in him – for real – they have the proof – u r a sadistic man #USA.”

The Trump-O’Donnell feud began in 2006, and has seen Trump call the former daytime talk-show queen such charming epithets as “fat pig,” a “total loser” and “crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb,” while O’Donnell has assailed him as a “bully” and “snake-oil salesman.”