What Okanagan residents should include in emergency kit

Okanagan residents who may be forced to flee their homes because of flooding are being told to put together a 72 hour emergency grab and go kit. The advice comes from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations. Here’s what an emergency kit should include.

Food (ready to eat) and water

Flashlight and batteries

AM/FM radio

Medications

Seasonal clothing

Blanket

Cell phone charger

Pen and notepad

Personal toiletries

Small First-Aid kit

Extra pair of glasses or contacts

Cash in small bills

Local map with your family meeting place identified

Whistle

Residents with pets should also consider including supplies for their pets.

Central Okanagan residents are also being asked to limit the amount of water going down drains to limit the strain on wastewater systems.