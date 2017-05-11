What Okanagan residents should include in emergency kit
A A
Okanagan residents who may be forced to flee their homes because of flooding are being told to put together a 72 hour emergency grab and go kit. The advice comes from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations. Here’s what an emergency kit should include.
- Food (ready to eat) and water
- Flashlight and batteries
- AM/FM radio
- Medications
- Seasonal clothing
- Blanket
- Cell phone charger
- Pen and notepad
- Personal toiletries
- Small First-Aid kit
- Extra pair of glasses or contacts
- Cash in small bills
- Local map with your family meeting place identified
- Whistle
- Residents with pets should also consider including supplies for their pets.
Central Okanagan residents are also being asked to limit the amount of water going down drains to limit the strain on wastewater systems.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.