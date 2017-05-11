Saskatchewan premier criticized for using private email to do government work

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is facing criticism from the Opposition for using a private email server to do government business.

Wall says he has a couple of personal email accounts, none that use the government server, and he’s used those accounts for correspondence while at working at home or on weekends.

The NDP says documents show Wall used those emails to correspond with former U.S. ambassador David Wilkins, who now works for a law firm that has been hired by Saskatchewan to represent the province in Washington.

Interim NDP Leader Trent Wotherspoon says it’s risky and wrong for the premier to use a private server for government business.

Wall says there’s nothing of any particular sensitivity in the emails and the server was secure.

The premier initially told the assembly that he would continue to use the email accounts, but a spokeswoman from his office later told reporters that Wall will use a government email to remove any concern.