Edmonton Oilers fans come to terms with playoff elimination: ‘We’ll get it next year’

The playoff beards have been shaved, the car flags are coming down and Edmonton Oilers fans are coming to terms with team’s 2-1 loss in Game 7 Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

While it wasn’t the outcome most were hoping for — and the disappointment was still fresh on Thursday morning — there was a lot of optimism coming out of Oilers fans about the season. After all, the Oilers finished in 29th place last year and made a good fight for 1st place in their division this season.

“I’m a huge Oiler fan all the way to the top,” Braden Risby said as he left the Rogers Place watch party on Wednesday night.

“They played a great series. They laid the boost down for a couple games. It’s Game 7 – that’s playoff hockey, you know? That’s how it goes.”

“It was a good atmosphere going around here,” Oilers fan Jacob Moore said. “Everybody is happy we made the playoffs after an 11-year drought. We’re still doing pretty good and next year is going to be really good.”

“I’m pretty upset about how the Oilers played. They didn’t play so great. Pretty disappointed about the outcome of the game,” Connor Gratton admitted. But still, he felt confident heading into the 2017/18 hockey season.

“We’ll get it next year, we’ll get it next year.”

The NHL playoffs brought the city together over the past month, something Oilers’ fans have been without since the spring of 2006. There are emotions that come with the loss and one local psychiatrist said it’s completely normal.

“People react quite negatively to loss, it’s almost like a grief reaction if it’s too severe,” said Dr. Peter Silverstone, a professor in the Psychiatry Department at the University of Alberta. “In a grief reaction, you often get, as part of the stages of grief, you often get anger and denial and various other things and people can act out.

“How can you tell if someone is taking it too far? Well, you look out for the fact that they’re not coming back, they’re not being able to adapt. Within two or three days, they should have fully moved past that and if they’re haven’t, you might want to talk to them about it.”

The Oilers’ loss leaves just one Canadian team in the playoffs. The Ottawa Senators will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final. The series begins on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The Ducks move on to the Western Conference Final against the Nashville Predators. That series starts on Friday night in Anaheim.

The Oilers return home to Edmonton on Thursday.

