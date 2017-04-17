Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson offers scruffy support for Oilers’ NHL playoff run

He’s both the mayor of one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities and chairs a group of Canadian mayors that lobbies the federal government on urban issues. But while Don Iveson may wield plenty of political influence, it seems the mayor is less persuasive when it comes to starting NHL playoff traditions.

Edmonton’s mayor is taking part in a solo “#PlayoffBeard” challenge, letting his facial fuzz flourish as the Edmonton Oilers embark on their first NHL playoff run since a Cinderella-like trip to the Stanley Cup finals in the 2005-2006 season.

The playoff beard is an NHL tradition among hockey players, the length of their bristles bespeaking the level of post-season success their team has achieved. But Iveson never planned to forego the razor and shaving cream on his own.

After the Oilers’ loss to the San Jose Sharks in their first-round playoff series, Iveson tweeted out a playoff beard challenge, calling on several of Canada’s big city mayors to join in.

“Last night was tough for (Canada flag emoji), so let’s change it up & grow some #NHLplayoffs beards!” Iveson tweeted on Thursday. “You in @DenisCoderre @johntory @JimWatsonOttawa @nenshi?”

Well, it seems the other mayors weren’t as hyped about the hockey challenge as Iveson took to the social media platform again on Sunday to display a scruffy new look and tweeted the following:

“#PlayoffBeard challenge may not have caught on with other Mayors, but what the heck… I’m all in for #orangecrush. #GoOilersGo!”

#PlayoffBeard challenge may not have caught on with other Mayors, but what the heck… I'm all in for #orangecrush. #GoOilersGo! pic.twitter.com/WYKSVZAAut — Don Iveson (@doniveson) April 17, 2017

Perhaps Iveson’s playoff beard is having a positive effect on the Oilers. After losing Game 1 to the Sharks, the team posted back-to-back wins since Iveson tweeted his playoff beard challenge and now holds a 2-1 series lead over San Jose.

Fittingly, the player who scored the game-winning goal in both games is none other than forward Zach Kassian, a man sporting some impressive facial hair of his own these days: mutton chops.

Game 4 of the series between the Oilers and Sharks gets underway in San Jose on Tuesday at 8 p.m. MT.