Die-hard Edmonton Oilers fans showing love for team during playoff run

Whether you’re at Rogers Place, watching the game on TV, or hanging out at your local sports bar, it’s clear the passion fans have for the Edmonton Oilers.

Many fans have been wearing masks, painting their faces and dressing up in some outrageous outfits for games at the downtown arena.

But it hasn’t just been at the games that fans have been exhibiting their love for the team. Many people have been using social media to show off their fandom.

Jerry MacLachlan has been showing off his rap skills by posting videos on Facebook of his rap songs about the Oilers. He posted his most recent song hours before the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks played Game 7 Wednesday night.

Carri Boulton has been posted photos of her sons who have been dressing up before every Oilers playoff game and acting out a scene related to the series.

Meanwhile, an Alberta woman showed what a die-hard Oilers fan she is after being admitted to a Red Deer hospital Sunday night with high blood pressure while 33 weeks pregnant. Nikki Conrad continued to listen to the Oilers and Ducks’ Game 6 on 630 CHED while she was induced.

Nikki said listening to the game helped to calm her and her husband.

“It kept him calmer, relaxed…my support person, right,” Nikki said.

“Being a first time dad and the score was kind of crazy, and it just worked out good.”

She gave birth to a baby boy a few hours after the Oilers’ 7-1 win.

Jimmy and Rosalina Valeriano received national attention Wednesday after a photo of the Edmonton couple and an uncomfortable-looking Connor McDavid went viral.

Not only have Oilers games been sellouts, but so have their watch parties. The 18,000 tickets for the Game 7 watch party at Rogers Place sold out in just two minutes.

It was the fourth sellout of the playoffs for Edmonton and marked the 100,000th ticket sold for watch parties at Rogers Place.

Puck drops for Game 7 Wednesday at 8 p.m. (MST).