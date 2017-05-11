Quebec floods: Hudson residents told to fortify their dikes ahead of heavy weekend weather

Hudson officials are telling residents to fortify their dikes, bracing for heavy winds and waves this weekend. Free sandbags are available at the fire station, located at 529 Main Rd.

The town of Hudson is telling residents to pick up more sandbags if they live on the water. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/P4aeY4W8ll — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 11, 2017

Areas like Yacht Club Road, Wharf Road and du Ruisseau Road are badly flooded, as is the eastern stretch of Main Road by the waterfront.

Fire officials said about 25 homes in Hudson have been evacuated. As the weekend approaches with heavy weather in the forecast, they’re concerned about an additional 100 homes.

The Hudson Yacht Club had a "sandbag blitz" yesterday. It's already underwater. This is road there. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0uLulF3Vc8 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 11, 2017

Assistant fire chief Daniel Leblanc said over the past week his department has made about 60,000 sandbags in an effort to stem the tide of flooding in the area.

“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster,” he said.

Stephane Richard watches lake yearly. Says he got an early warning late February on water levels. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/FJAG7GWlfq — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 11, 2017

Leblanc said firefighters turned a corner Wednesday, as they fortified the dikes around most homes that would need it. But noted with caution that the situation is still not under control, and the weather might be unpredictable during the weekend.

Firefighters in Hudson have been working at least 12-hour shifts for the past week in an effort to help residents deal with the deluge.