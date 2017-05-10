Quebec floods: Questions raised about Hudson development planned for flood plain

With communities around the Island of Montreal continuing to reel from historic flooding and seemingly every waterside community underwater, opponents of a controversial development are pushing for Hudson officials to cancel it because it’s on a flood plain.

In Hudson, flooding raises more questions about controversial Pine Beach development. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/lj119MooBi — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 10, 2017

“It’s something that the town has to reconsider,” said Richard Grinnell, a Hudson resident who started a petition opposing the Pine Beach development.

Currently the development calls for more than 300 residences in an area called Sandy Beach.

When I was in Sandy Beach in Hudson one month ago, it was totally dry. Now covered in water. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/oUcsw34mfy — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 10, 2017

Town officials say with 87 residences evacuated, it is premature to reconsider zoning rules related to the Pine Beach development, and pointed out that the approvals already have been granted to Nicanco Holdings, the developer who owns the land the project would sit on.

Officials say the project could generate about $500,000 in annual tax revenue if it is completed. A public consultation is scheduled on the development for May 23 at the Hudson Community Centre.