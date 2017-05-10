Quebec floods: What schools are closed Thursday, May 11?

The Ministries of Public Security and Education have issued notices to Montreal-area school boards to keep certain buildings closed for Thursday, May 11.

Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

The following schools will be closed:

Terry Fox Elementary

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School

West Island Career Centre

The latter two are being used as emergency centres for Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Bus transportation may experience delays due to flooded streets and detours.

The following bus routes are cancelled:

46, 49, 307, 404, 406, and 501 to Kingsdale Academy

28 and 42 to St. Charles Elementary School

29 to John Rennie High School

35, 37, 404, and 502 to Riverdale High School

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB)

The following school will be closed:

Jacques-Bizard Elementary

Jonathan-Wilson Elementary

Saint-Geneviève Ouest Elementary

Murielle-Dumont Elementary

Saint-Gérard Elementary

École du SAS (Pierrefonds campus)

Jeanne-Sauvé Adult Education Centre

The school board warns that bus routes will also be delayed and Bois-de-Liesse Elementary will not have bus services.

For students attending school in Ile-Bizard and who are registered for school busses, a shuttle bus will be set up from Fairview Pointe-Claire at 8:40 a.m. and return around 4:45 p.m.

