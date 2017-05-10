Weather
May 10, 2017 6:38 pm

Quebec floods: What schools are closed Thursday, May 11?

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

A resident walks through the flooded streets Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec.

Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press
The Ministries of Public Security and Education have issued notices to Montreal-area school boards to keep certain buildings closed for Thursday, May 11.

Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

The following schools will be closed:

  • Terry Fox Elementary
  • Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School
  • West Island Career Centre

The latter two are being used as emergency centres for Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Bus transportation may experience delays due to flooded streets and detours.

The following bus routes are cancelled:

  • 46, 49, 307, 404, 406, and 501 to Kingsdale Academy
  • 28 and 42 to St. Charles Elementary School
  • 29 to John Rennie High School
  • 35, 37, 404, and 502 to Riverdale High School

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB)

The following school will be closed:

  • Jacques-Bizard Elementary
  • Jonathan-Wilson Elementary
  • Saint-Geneviève Ouest Elementary
  • Murielle-Dumont Elementary
  • Saint-Gérard Elementary
  • École du SAS (Pierrefonds campus)
  • Jeanne-Sauvé Adult Education Centre

The school board warns that bus routes will also be delayed and Bois-de-Liesse Elementary will not have bus services.

For students attending school in Ile-Bizard and who are registered for school busses, a shuttle bus will be set up from Fairview Pointe-Claire at 8:40 a.m. and return around 4:45 p.m.

