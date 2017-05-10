Quebec floods: What schools are closed Thursday, May 11?
The Ministries of Public Security and Education have issued notices to Montreal-area school boards to keep certain buildings closed for Thursday, May 11.
Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)
The following schools will be closed:
- Terry Fox Elementary
- Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School
- West Island Career Centre
The latter two are being used as emergency centres for Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Bus transportation may experience delays due to flooded streets and detours.
The following bus routes are cancelled:
- 46, 49, 307, 404, 406, and 501 to Kingsdale Academy
- 28 and 42 to St. Charles Elementary School
- 29 to John Rennie High School
- 35, 37, 404, and 502 to Riverdale High School
Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB)
The following school will be closed:
- Jacques-Bizard Elementary
- Jonathan-Wilson Elementary
- Saint-Geneviève Ouest Elementary
- Murielle-Dumont Elementary
- Saint-Gérard Elementary
- École du SAS (Pierrefonds campus)
- Jeanne-Sauvé Adult Education Centre
The school board warns that bus routes will also be delayed and Bois-de-Liesse Elementary will not have bus services.
For students attending school in Ile-Bizard and who are registered for school busses, a shuttle bus will be set up from Fairview Pointe-Claire at 8:40 a.m. and return around 4:45 p.m.
