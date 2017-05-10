Canadian farmers getting older; fewer but larger farms: agriculture census

Fewer Canadian producers are planting more cropland on larger farms and are making stable profits.

That’s the general overview of some results from the 2016 Census of Agriculture.

Statistics Canada says farmers are getting older — the average age is 55, which is up slightly from the last census.

Canola remains Canada’s biggest crop, and more oilseed and grain farmers are diversifying by also growing crops such as soybeans, lentils and corn.

The size of beef cattle herds decreased from 2011 and the number of operations reporting beef cattle declined about 12 per cent.

Milk production is up, and more land is being used to grow greenhouse vegetables, especially in Ontario.

A Statistics Canada 2014 report also found the number of farms in Canada was on the decline, while their size was growing along with the age of the people running them.