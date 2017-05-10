Tim Hortons Field needs more repairs: Hamilton councillor

More repairs are needed for Tim Hortons Field, according to Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, and it’s going to cost $500,000.

“This time it’s leaking expansion joints and malfunctioning floor drains” that damaged fifth-level stadium suites, he said.

The cost of fixes and safety repairs in the last year has run about $2.5 million dollars.

The Ward 12 (Ancaster) councillor has been the city’s point person on the stadium because of his extensive background in construction.

He said talking to the stadium’s contractor about this is pointless, and added that the construction company simply refers all issues back to its lawyers.

Ferguson said this is just the latest problem in a long list of concerns. A year ago, dueling court claims involving tens of millions of dollars were filed between the city, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the stadium contractor and provincial project overseer Infrastructure Ontario.

“The visible deficiencies are all done and the latest repairs won’t leave Hamilton taxpayers on the hook,” Ferguson said, because it will be paid for by a contingency fund set up for this kind of problem.

He adds that fund is about half depleted.

Ferguson is offering assurances that “Hamilton Tiger-Cat fans shouldn’t notice anything” when they come to the stadium in June for the start of the season “unless something else fails in the meantime.”