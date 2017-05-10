B.C. Election 2017: Christy Clark shares touching moment with son Hamish during speech

BC Liberal Party leader Christy Clark shared a special moment with her son while accepting the results of the 2017 B.C. election that preemptively gave her a minority government, although the results are not final and recounts are expected.

Just after midnight, Clark took to the stage to thank her supporters, accompanied by her 15-year-old son Hamish Marissen-Clark.

While thanking the people that made her campaign possible, Clark also thanked her son, adding that “having a mom in politics is just not easy.”

To which Hamish responded, “it’s not, it’s not.”

Clark then went on to say that Hamish has had to put up with a lot and has always been there for her.

“I am so proud of you,” Clark said, while giving Hamish a big hug.

Clark is divorced and shares joint custody of Hamish with her ex-husband Mark Marissen.

Clark and Hamish were photographed in Vancouver watching the polls come in earlier on Tuesday night.

Hamish was also there alongside his mom in 2013 when Clark went on to win the fourth straight majority for the BC Liberals in an expected upset of the surging NDP.

During the Royal Visit to B.C. by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in September of last year, Hamish Marissen-Clark found himself in the middle of a social media backlash after he got to greet the Royal couple at the airport in Victoria.

The teenager came under fire on social media for keeping his hands in his pockets during the official Royal greeting.

In a one-on-one interview with Global’s Chris Gailus afterward, he said he “got roasted” for his royal faux-pas, but that the overall experience of meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was “incredible.”

WATCH: Chris Gailus sits down with Hamish Marissen-Clark, the son of B.C. Premier Christy Clark, to talk about meeting the Royal Family and why he kept his hands in his pockets for part of the greeting.