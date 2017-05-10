Quebec floods: nearly 4,000 residences affected and 2,721 people evacuated

Quebec’s public security minister says nearly 4,000 residences in the province have now been affected by recent floods.

Martin Coiteux gave an update on the situation Wednesday morning and said 2,721 people have had to leave their homes because of high water levels.

In all, 3,882 homes have been hit by the floods.

While water levels are continuing to ease in parts of the province, Quebec’s environment minister is warning of heavy rain on

the weekend.

David Heurtel says central Quebec could be hit particularly hard on Saturday and Sunday.

The floods have claimed at least one life in the province – a man whose car ended up in a surging river in the eastern Gaspe region.

Authorities will continue searching today for a two-year-old girl who disappeared in the same incident.