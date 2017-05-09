‘Agreed statement of facts’ reveal events before and after Hannah Leflar’s death

The plan was to hurt — possibly kill — Hannah Leflar’s new boyfriend, and she would have been “collateral damage” if she attempted to interfere.

That and other new details have emerged for the first time in the murder case of 16-year-old Thom Collegiate student, Hannah Leflar.

An agreed statement of facts was made public Tuesday, documenting the events that had happened prior to the grisly murder of Leflar, and what had transpired after.

The “Agreed Facts” is a list of facts approved by both the Crown and the defence; parts of the statement had been redacted with identifying information removed.

In it, the document outlines how the victim, Leflar, and the youth (who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act) were in a romantic relationship.

The two were together for about roughly eight months between Oct. 2013 and May 2014. It was a serious relationship for the both of them.

Project Zombify

Leflar ended the relationship in May 2014, and according to the documents, the “young person had a very difficult time with the break up,” and had “great difficulty moving on.”

Sometime after Oct 2014, the youth hatched a plan to hurt, or possibly kill Leflar’s new boyfriend. The project was dubbed “Project Zombify.”

Project Zombify was to involve a number of people – all of whom shared the common goal of hurting or killing the new boyfriend.

The agreed facts reveal the youth had started to gather items for the group, including baseball bats, knives and masks to conceal their identities.

Duct tape was also used to cover an old pair of shoes – to conceal any identifiable foot prints.

According to the youth, if Leflar attempted to interfere with the plan they would “knock her out” in order to target the new boyfriend.

The youth had attempted to get chloroform, but unable to, purchased paint thinner instead to use as a substitute.

Project Zombify did not come to fruition. In late Oct. 2014, Leflar ended her relationship with her new boyfriend, and the youth did not feel the need to continue with the plan.

A few months later, the youth tried to convince Leflar that they should get back together – frequently messaging her on Facebook Messenger and through the X-Box communication feature.

Leflar had made it clear that she “wanted nothing to do with him” and that the youth should “leave her alone and to allow her to move on.”

During that time, the youth had a friend keep tabs on Leflar, signing up for the same driver training class as her.

This friend would use this as a way to feed information about her personal life to the youth.

January 2015

In January, the youth created a fake Facebook account, using it as a way to view Leflar’s Facebook profile and see her photos and posts.

On Jan. 11, 2015 – one day before her murder – the youth saw on Facebook a number of pictures and posts involving her and her current boyfriend.

These posts suggested to the youth that Leflar had moved on, and was “happy with someone else,” the document read.

“As the young person had held out hope of reconciliation with the victim, his discoveries on January 11th, proved to be a tipping point for him. At approximately 01:00 on January 12th, 2015, he made the decision that he was going to kill the victim later that day.”

