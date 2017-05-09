Snapchat, Instagram, Netflix being blocked on TDSB Wi-Fi network

Students hoping to share a snap, post on Instagram or watch Netflix while using the Toronto District School Board’s Wi-Fi system will be out of luck as officials ban access to all three services until the end of the school year.

TDSB officials said in a statement that the temporary move is being done to improve the speed of the board’s wireless network.

Sorry TDSB fam, you can't use Snapchat, Instagram or Netflix on wifi until June 30, our network just can't handle it:https://t.co/Xwe1O5RsWY pic.twitter.com/0md8TPiHFH — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) May 9, 2017

“These sites account for more than 20 per cent of our daily network activity and, on our older, slower network, make many necessary operational tasks, such as attendance, registration and report cards, nearly impossible to complete,” the statement read.

“This interim measure will help alleviate congestion and boost network capacity while minimizing the impact on teaching and learning.”

The school board said it’s working to provide “newer and faster network access” to all of its schools. Officials said they hope to restore access to the affected services by September.