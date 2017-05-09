Bacterial infection M. chimaera confirmed in Alberta open-heart surgery patient

Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday afternoon an adult who had open-heart surgery contracted the bacterial infection Mycobacterium Chimaera (M. chimaera).

In December 2016, AHS notified 11,500 former open-heart surgery patients about a potential risk of infection related to the exposure of M. Chimaera through certain heater-cooler units commonly used to heat and cool the blood in cardiac procedures.

Notifications were mailed out to both adult and pediatric patients who had procedures done at three Alberta hospitals between January 2012 and December 2016.

AHS uses these heater-cooler units at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

In December, the senior medical director in infection with AHS said there was an extremely low risk of infection, adding about one in 1,000 might have been exposed. He also said M. chimaera infections grow slowly and may take months or years to develop.

