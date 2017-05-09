Saskatchewan encourages residents to make an emergency preparedness kit

Do you have everything you need to last 72 hours in an emergency situation? That’s a conversation the Saskatchewan government is encouraging people to have for Emergency Preparedness Week.

“Emergencies can strike at any moment, so we’re encouraging residents to plan ahead,” Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer said. “Individual preparedness goes a long way to help people cope – both during and after a disaster.”

Whether it’s the northern wildfires from 2015 or last year’s flooding in Estevan, extreme weather situations do happen in Saskatchewan.

The government reports that in the last two years, 14,000 Saskatchewan residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

In order to be prepared, the province encourages residents to make an evacuation plan, have an emergency preparedness kit, check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, download the Sask Alert app, and register for emergency text notifications with 911.

Useful items to have ready in an emergency preparedness kit include:

• water;

• non-perishable foods;

• a flashlight;

• batteries;

• a radio;

• a first aid kit;

• prescription medications;

• cash;

• copies of your family’s health cards and other identification; and

• a toy or something to comfort small children