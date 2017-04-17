Sask. wildfire officials preparing for ‘average’ forest fire season in 2017

Saskatchewan’s wildfire crews are preparing for an average season of forest fires, according to a spokesperson for the ministry of environment.

Across Saskatchewan, government figures show moisture levels have ranged from average to above average.

READ MORE: New Alberta wildfire prevention regulations take effect March 31

“Significant snowfall over the weekend in many areas has provided additional moisture,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Along with runoff, wildfire factors include timing and speed of the snow melt, precipitation, water table levels, forest fuel conditions and temperature.

A warmer than normal summer is forecast in Canada, which raises the probability of more fires countrywide, according to University of Alberta meteorologist and professor Mike Flannigan.

“If it rains every three to five days like it did last summer, starting in June, we don’t have a fire problem,” Flannigan said.

“If you get a week or more warm, dry and windy weather then it’s ripe for fire.”

READ MORE: La Loche braces for upcoming wildfire season after Fort McMurray fire

The Fort McMurray wildfire, dubbed “The Beast,” forced the evacuation of 80,000 residents in May 2016.

It took more than two months to control the blaze that burned across the Saskatchewan border.

WATCH MORE: ‘The Beast’ is still burning east of Fort McMurray

With files from The Canadian Press