The Morning Show – Tuesday, May 9th, 2017

Didn’t wake up in time for AM640’s The Morning Show? Here’s what you missed:

Nearly 1 in 2 Ontario seniors prescribed unnecessary antibiotics: study.

Dr. Michael Silverman, Chief of Infectious Diseases for London Health Sciences Centre at St. Joseph’s Health Care London and Western University, joined The Morning Show to discuss the study.

City staff recommend budget freeze for 2018.

Jennifer Pagliaro, City Hall Reporter for The Toronto Star, joined The Morning Show to discuss the recommended budget freeze.

READ MORE: Nearly 1 in 2 Ontario seniors prescribed unnecessary antibiotics: study

Whistleblowers say criminals on probation aren’t being properly monitored in the community.

Carolyn Jarvis, Global News Investigative Reporter, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

READ MORE: Ontario’s probation system ‘a joke,’ say offenders

The ‘benevolent liberal racism’ behind Desmond Cole’s Star exit.

Andray Domise, Toronto Journalist and Community Activist, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s show! You can hear The Morning Show live Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.