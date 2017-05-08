Quebec Floods: Several LBPSB schools closed Tuesday

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) announced school closures for Tuesday, May 9.

While none of the buildings have suffered from water infiltration, access is severely limited due to bridge and road closures.

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and West Island Career Centre are being used as a command centre for the Pierrefonds borough and the Red Cross.

High Schools

Macdonald High School – St. Anne-de-Bellevue

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School – Pierrefonds

Riverdale High School – Pierrefonds

Elementary Schools

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary – Vaudreuil

Terry Fox Elementary – Pierrefonds

Kingsdale Academy – Pierrefonds

St. Charles Elementary – Pierrefonds

St. Anthony Elementary – Pierrefonds

Continuing Education Centres

West Island Career Centre (WICC) – Pierrefonds

Sources Adult & Career Centre (SAAC) – Pierrefonds

All other LBPSB schools will be open at their usual hours.

Certain bus routes may also be affected by road closures and flooding. Schools affected by those circumstances will send a message to their parental community to clarify the situation.