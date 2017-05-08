Weather
May 8, 2017 7:56 pm

Quebec Floods: Several LBPSB schools closed Tuesday

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) announced school closures for Tuesday, May 9.

While none of the buildings have suffered from water infiltration, access is severely limited due to bridge and road closures.

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and West Island Career Centre are being used as a command centre for the Pierrefonds borough and the Red Cross.

High Schools

  • Macdonald High School – St. Anne-de-Bellevue
  • Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School – Pierrefonds
  • Riverdale High School  –  Pierrefonds

Elementary Schools

  • Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary – Vaudreuil
  • Terry Fox Elementary – Pierrefonds
  • Kingsdale Academy – Pierrefonds
  • St. Charles Elementary – Pierrefonds
  • St. Anthony Elementary – Pierrefonds

Continuing Education Centres

  • West Island Career Centre (WICC) – Pierrefonds
  • Sources Adult & Career Centre (SAAC) – Pierrefonds

All other LBPSB schools will be open at their usual hours.

Certain bus routes may also be affected by road closures and flooding. Schools affected by those circumstances will send a message to their parental community to clarify the situation.

