WATCH: Orange haze spotted in the water off White Rock Beach

If you are wondering what the orange blob in the water off White Rock Beach is, city officials say there is no cause for concern.

City officials say the orange substance, which was first seen on Monday, is an organic compound that is found in the water once every few years.

Director of Engineering and Municipal Operations Greg St. Louis told Global News the same phenomenon was observed last year.

“We tracked it down and determined that there were a number of residents who were power-washing their brick pavers and the sediment and orange colouring from their driveway helped stain the water.”

St. Louis suspects the sunny weather over the weekend could have led to more people power-washing their driveways, causing the massive runoff.

Another possibility, St. Louis says, is decaying leaves and other organic material collecting in the ravines may have caused the rusty-coloured runoff.

Though St. Louis says there is nothing to worry about, city officials have taken a sample and sent it off to a lab to help them pinpoint the exact cause.