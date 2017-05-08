SaskPower launches homeowner energy efficiency assessment tool

People looking to save money on their energy bill have a new tool at their disposal to help them understand their energy consumption.

SaskPower launched its online energy efficiency assessment tool on Monday.

READ MORE: SaskPower supports Earth Hour, encourages customers to do the same

It will allow residential customers understand their energy usage and provide feedback on how to become more energy efficient.

“The online energy efficiency assessment is a free tool that provides our customers with knowledge on the part they can play in becoming more energy efficient,” Diane Avery, vice-president of customer services for SaskPower, said in a release.

“The tool provides recommendations that the customer can implement within their homes which could result in a savings on their power bills.”

READ MORE: SaskPower moving forward with 10 MW solar energy project

Customers using the tool will be asked to enter general building and usage information, including lighting, insulation and appliances.

They will then receive recommendations on how to become more energy efficient and on SaskPower incentive programs that they could benefit from.

There is also an advanced option that allows for a more accurate assessment.

READ MORE: Saskatoon looks to solar power to generate electricity

Officials cautioned that many factors impact energy consumption and the tool may not represent the exact savings customers might see on their utility bills.

A similar tool for business is in development and is expected to be released later this year.