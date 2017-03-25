SaskPower supports Earth Hour and encourages customers to do the same

SaskPower is turning off non-essential lighting at its head office for Earth Hour — and is encouraging everyone across the province to help out.

The event asks households and businesses to forgo electricity from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Officials with the Crown corporation said the demand for electricity is growing, but its customers have been doing their part to conserve energy. Since 2008, over 107 megawatts of power has been saved through programs that include the promotion of energy-efficient light bulbs.

Earth Hour was started by the World Wildlife Fund and raises awareness about climate change.