March 25, 2017 8:17 pm
Updated: March 25, 2017 8:21 pm

SaskPower supports Earth Hour and encourages customers to do the same

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

SaskPower will support Earth Hour by turning off non‐essential lights and encourages its customers to do the same.

File / Global News
SaskPower is turning off non-essential lighting at its head office for Earth Hour — and is encouraging everyone across the province to help out.

The event asks households and businesses to forgo electricity from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Officials with the Crown corporation said the demand for electricity is growing, but its customers have been doing their part to conserve energy. Since 2008, over 107 megawatts of power has been saved through programs that include the promotion of energy-efficient light bulbs.

Earth Hour was started by the World Wildlife Fund and raises awareness about climate change.

Climate Change
Conserve Energy
Crown Corporation
Earth Hour
Electricity
Megawatts
SaskPower
World Wildlife Fund

