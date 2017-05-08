Economy
May 8, 2017 2:54 pm

Suncor Energy files for Alberta oilsands project approval

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pedestrian is reflected in a Suncor Energy sign in Calgary, Monday, Feb. 1, 2010. Fierce wildfires that swept through northern Alberta's oilsands region in May have delivered a $735-million net loss for Suncor Energy.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Suncor Energy says it will apply this year for provincial regulatory permission to build a new Alberta oilsands project that could eventually produce up to 160,000 barrels per day.

The Lewis project hasn’t been officially sanctioned by Suncor, but the company says construction on its first phase may begin in 2024.

The project is located about 25 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

Suncor says it will consider using new technologies including vaporized solvents and electromagnetic heating to replace steam to produce the heavy bitumen crude through wells at Lewis, thus using less energy and water.

Suncor’s proposed 80,000-bpd Meadow Creek East project south of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta received regulatory approval in March and an application has been filed for its 40,000-bpd Meadow Creek West project.

CEO Steve Williams said recently Suncor has options to build steam-driven projects that could produce some 400,000 bpd, but won’t build any until after 2020.
Report an error
Alberta oilsands
Alberta oilsands project
Fort McMurray
Meadow Creek East
Meadow Creek East project south
oilsands
oilsands project
Suncor
Suncor Energy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News