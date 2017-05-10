B.C. election 2017: NDP’s Jagrup Brar elected in riding of Surrey-Fleetwood

Jagrup Brar has been elected in the riding of Surrey-Fleetwood for the BC NDP.
This was a riding to watch because BC Liberal incumbent Peter Fassbender was hoping to hold on to his seat during this election.
In 2013, Fassbender narrowly won the riding by 200 votes.
The riding’s boundaries have changed slightly from 2013, meaning the NDP would have won this riding if the 2013 results were transposed to today.
In 2009, Brar, formerly the MLA for Surrey-Panorama, won this newly created riding, defeating Liberal candidate Jagmohan Singh by nearly 2,000 votes.
LIVE: Election coverage
This riding was created for the 2009 election when Surrey gained an additional seat. It is centred around the Fraser Highway from 148 St. to 164 St.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.