B.C. election 2017: NDP’s Jagrup Brar elected in riding of Surrey-Fleetwood

Jagrup Brar has been elected in the riding of Surrey-Fleetwood for the BC NDP.

This was a riding to watch because BC Liberal incumbent Peter Fassbender was hoping to hold on to his seat during this election.

In 2013, Fassbender narrowly won the riding by 200 votes.

At office of Liberal candidate in Surrey Fleetwood riding @FassbenderMLA as he watches results on @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/NWKWJdOzKe — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) May 10, 2017

The riding’s boundaries have changed slightly from 2013, meaning the NDP would have won this riding if the 2013 results were transposed to today.

In 2009, Brar, formerly the MLA for Surrey-Panorama, won this newly created riding, defeating Liberal candidate Jagmohan Singh by nearly 2,000 votes.

LIVE: Election coverage

This riding was created for the 2009 election when Surrey gained an additional seat. It is centred around the Fraser Highway from 148 St. to 164 St.