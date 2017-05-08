IN PHOTOS: Dramatic images capture devastating floods from coast to coast

Flooding has wreaked havoc in many communities from coast to coast over the last week.
New Brunswick
In New Brunswick, nearly 150 millimetres of rain fell in parts of the province resulting in the St. John River spilling over its banks flooding streets and forcing some road closures.
This couple did not have to fight for a seat since they were the only ones to wade through the flood water from the St. John River to get to this bench in Carleton Park on the north side of Fredericton, NB, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Stephen MacGillivray
A vehicle drives on a flooded street in Fredericton, N.B., on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Stephen MacGillivray
Margaret Wicken stops to take a photo of Morrell Park which is completely covered with flood water from the St. John River in Fredericton, N.B., on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Stephen MacGillivray
Items like this building on the green in downtown Fredericton are surrounded or covered by water as the St. John River is above flood stage in Fredericton, N.B., on Wednesday, May 5, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Stephen MacGillivray
Quebec
Heavy rains mixed with melting snow across Quebec have forced the evacuation of over 1,500 people across almost 150 municipalities. About 1,650 Canadian Forces members have been deployed in the province to aid in flood effort.
A woman paddles a kayak past an abandoned car on a flooded residential street in Gatineau, Quebec, May 4, 2017.
Reuters/Chris Wattie
Volunteers place sandbags around an electrical panel in the town of Hudson, Que., west of Montreal, Monday, May 8, 2017, following flooding in the region.
The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes
Family members are helped with some their belongings after being evacuated from their home in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds, Sunday, May 7, 2017, following flooding in the region.
The Canadian Press /Graham Hughes
A boat passes in front of a flooded home Sunday May 7, 2017 in Gatineau, Quebec.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
People paddle a canoe through the floodwaters, Sunday May 7, 2017 in Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
A woman speaks on a phone as a man guides their boat through the floodwaters, Sunday May 7, 2017 in Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
Police officers patrol streets in a flooded area of Gatineau, Que. Sunday May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
A man carries bags out of a canoe at the edge of the floodwaters Sunday May 7, 2017 in Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
Automobile traffic was replaced by boats and heavy equipment carrying sandbags as flood waters continued to rise Sunday May 7, 2017 in Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
Men work to shore up a wall of sandbags surrounding a home in a flooded area of Gatineau, Que. Sunday May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
A military vehicle drives along a flooded street Sunday May 7, 2017 in Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
A man paddles his canoe past flooded homes in Gatineau, Que. Sunday May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
Local residents paddle a boat past a submerged car in a flooded area of Gatineau, Que. Sunday May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
Flood waters lap at his feet as Marcel Theriault looks at his living room on the main floor of his home Sunday May 7, 2017 in Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press /Adrian Wyld
A man sits on a swing chair surrounded by floodwater in the town of Rigaud, west of Montreal, Saturday, May 6, 2017, following flooding in the region.
The Canadian Press /Graham Hughes
Floodwaters touch the bottom of a crucifix hanging from the rear view mirror of a car abandoned on a residential street in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Justin Tang
An abandoned car left in the middle of a residential street in Gatineau, Que. as rising river levels and heavy rains continue to cause flooding, on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Justin Tang
A car sits abandoned in floodwaters on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
The Canadian Press /Justin Tang
Jean-Francois Perrault (L) and Julie Theriault move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, May 7, 2017.
Reuters/Chris Wattie
Residents transport sandbags to a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, May 7, 2017.
Reuters/Chris Wattie
Residents drink beer while sitting in a flooded gazebo in Rigaud, Quebec, May 6, 2017.
Reuters/Chris Wattie
A woman kayaks in a flooded residential area in Rigaud, Quebec, May 6, 2017.
Reuters/Chris Wattie
OTTAWA
In the nation’s capital, the Ottawa River finally crested on Monday after days of rising waters. The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, was on hand Monday morning with other municipal officials to provide an update on the city’s response to the flooding, which has been particularly bad in Britannia, Cumberland, Constance Bay, Dunrobin Fitzroy Harbour and MacLarens Landing.
A total of 310 homes have been affected by flooding in Ottawa, the mayor said, and hundreds of volunteers have joined the effort to deploy sandbags and assist evacuated families. The city will need people to come out and donate their time for at least another three weeks, he said. Anyone who wants to help can register online.
The Ottawa River has crested, officials says,but it was still raging on Monday afternoon between Gatineau and the Parliament Buildings.
Bryan Mullan/Global News
A view of the Ottawa River between Gatineau and Ottawa on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Bryan Mullan/Global News
Rising water from the Ottawa River is nearly level with the deck and swimming pool at a home in Rockland, Ont., about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Justin Tang
Ottawa Firefighters talk next to a flooded section of road at the Ottawa River in the neighbourhood of Cumberland, as rising river levels and heavy rains continue to cause flooding, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Justin Tang
Volunteers wade through water to get sandbags to homes on Voisine Road in Rockland, Ont., about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Justin Tang
People in a motor boat pass a sign on Voisine Road in Rockland, Ont., about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Justin Tang
A resident uses her phone from behind sandbags at the front of a home on Voisine Road in Rockland, Ont., about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The Canadian Press/Justin Tang
B.C.
In British Columbia, floods and mudslides plague the province’s interior. Two people remain missing after a house was engulfed in a mudslide and another man swept away by a swollen waterway.
Global News reporters Monique Scotti and Rachel Lau contributed to this report.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.