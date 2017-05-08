IN PHOTOS: Dramatic images capture devastating floods from coast to coast

Flooding has wreaked havoc in many communities from coast to coast over the last week.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, nearly 150 millimetres of rain fell in parts of the province resulting in the St. John River spilling over its banks flooding streets and forcing some road closures.

Quebec

Heavy rains mixed with melting snow across Quebec have forced the evacuation of over 1,500 people across almost 150 municipalities. About 1,650 Canadian Forces members have been deployed in the province to aid in flood effort.

OTTAWA

In the nation’s capital, the Ottawa River finally crested on Monday after days of rising waters. The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, was on hand Monday morning with other municipal officials to provide an update on the city’s response to the flooding, which has been particularly bad in Britannia, Cumberland, Constance Bay, Dunrobin Fitzroy Harbour and MacLarens Landing.

A total of 310 homes have been affected by flooding in Ottawa, the mayor said, and hundreds of volunteers have joined the effort to deploy sandbags and assist evacuated families. The city will need people to come out and donate their time for at least another three weeks, he said. Anyone who wants to help can register online.

B.C.

In British Columbia, floods and mudslides plague the province’s interior. Two people remain missing after a house was engulfed in a mudslide and another man swept away by a swollen waterway.

#BREAKING Two condo buildings evacuated in #LakeCountry due to flooding. 12 units in total. pic.twitter.com/qfeiD9RFhO — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) May 7, 2017

Now that the water is subsiding in Kelowna the clean-up can begin. Man what a clean-up it will be. #BCflood pic.twitter.com/nOyudHKlQk — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) May 7, 2017

Here's a look at the flooding in #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/uESVknujU2 — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) May 5, 2017

Global News reporters Monique Scotti and Rachel Lau contributed to this report.